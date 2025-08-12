Gifford Fire closing in on Pozo, a fourth structure destroyed

August 12, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Gifford Fire burning in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties has destroyed four structures, scorched 122,065 acres and injured 10 people, according to a Tuesday morning update. The blaze is currently 33% contained.

Overnight, the northwest portion of the Gifford Fire advanced to the west. It continues to spread along the Garcia Ridge, close to established containment lines along Hi Mountain Road, which runs between the Garcia and Santa Lucia wilderness areas.

For several days, crews worked to prepare for a back-firing operation aimed at removing vegetation in advance of the main fire. This back-fire operation is “tentatively scheduled for this afternoon, contingent upon favorable weather conditions, manageable fire behavior, and complete readiness of resources.”

On the northeast side, firefighters established containment lines near Los Pelados and Midway Roads. Crews have laid hoses in the area and will work to extinguish any remaining hot spots today.

Meanwhile, other parts of the perimeter are currently in mop-up and patrol status.

The fire is currently threatening 821 structures. There are 4,808 firefighters and other personnel battling the fire.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Aug. 1, a caller reported four small fires burning along Highway 166 about 30 miles northeast of Santa Maria, just west of where the Madre Fire started a month earlier.

Current road closures include:

Highway 166 between Highway 101 and New Cuyama

Pozo Road at Santa Margarita Lake is restricted to residents and essential traffic only

Pozo Road at River Road is restricted to residents and essential traffic only

Pozo Rd closed from Las Pilitas Road to Red Hill Road

Santa Margarita Lake Road is closed

Parkhill Road closed from River Road to Pozo Road

River Road closed from Parkhill Road to Pozo Road

Avenales Ranch Road closed from Pozo Road to the south end

Lopez Drive at the dam (right behind the area vehicles can use to turnaround)

Lopez Drive at Orcutt is restricted to residents and essential traffic only

Huasna Townsite South at Huasna and Huasna East

Huasna Road East of School Road is restricted to residents and essential traffic only

Huasna Road is restricted to residents only

Officials have ordered multiple evacuations in the area.

