Elderly man missing from Paso Robles, neighbors suspect foul play

August 12, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Amid a neighborhood feud, an 86-year-old Paso Robles man is missing with his neighbors suspecting foul play. David Peterson was last seen more than a week ago, according to police.

For more than a decade, Peterson has fed feral cats near his home on Cheyenne Drive. He is a creature of habit, checking his mail, feeding the cats and visiting his girlfriend at the same time each day, a neighbor said.

And while many of his neighbors support his activities, he has several detractors who have attempted to have him charged for feeding the feral cats.

On the evening of Aug. 5, a neighbor’s camera captured Peterson’s white 2014 Honda Ridgeline, a vehicle he rarely drove, speeding from his home. His phone was later found at his residence.

Neighbors reported him missing on Aug. 7. A state-wide silver alert was then issued through the California Highway Patrol.

On Monday, a group of nine to 10 neighbors went to the Paso Robles Police Department asking for an update and voicing their concerns that Peterson is a victim of foul play. Officers explained they are actively working on finding the missing man and that they do not suspect foul play.

“We, the neighbors who live near him, believe there has been foul play,” said a neighbor who did not want her name listed in this article. “There is a webcam of his car leaving late at night with squealing tires.”

Peterson is a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black quilted jacket and green and black camo cargo shorts.

The license plate number of the white 2014 Honda Ridgeline is 99438D1.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about Peterson or who knows his whereabouts to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

