SLO County gas prices increasing, find lowest costs
August 24, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased tw0 cents to $4.88 a gallon last week, according to figures from AAA. Gas prices in California increased while nationally prices continue to drop.
In California, the average price for a gallon of gas increased five cents to $4.54. Nationally, gas prices rose two cents $3.15 a gallon.
SLO County currently has the sixth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.81. Imperial County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.27 a gallon.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- Gill’s Liquor – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.29
- Katch-Go Petroleum – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.29
- Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.33
- VP Racing Fuels – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $4.33
- Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.35
- San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.35
- Pismo Beach Gas – Pismo Beach, 4th Street: $4.35
- One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.37
- Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $4.39
- Oceano Market – Oceano, Front Street: $4.39
