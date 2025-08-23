Gifford Fire is 95% contained, 15 people injured

August 23, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Gifford Fire burning in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties is now 95% contained. The blaze has burned 131,614 acres,destroyed five structures and injured 15 people, 12 firefighters and three civilians.

There are currently 506 firefighters and other personnel battling the fire.

The burn area emergency response team began working today. They plan to hold a virtual meeting on Monday 6 p.m. The community meeting can be viewed on Facebook, as well as YouTube.

“Mop-up operations have reduced isolated heat near the fire’s edge. However, with the hotter and drier conditions, an uptick in the activity on the interior has been observed in the north central portion,” according to a Saturday morning update. “Crews have decreased the number of smoldering heat sources near sections of line that are not yet fully contained.”

Both Avenales Ranch Road from Pozo Road to the south end and Hi Mountain Road remain closed.

There have been multiple downgrades and cancellations of evacuations in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Check here for current evacuations.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Aug. 1, a caller reported four small fires burning along Highway 166 about 30 miles northeast of Santa Maria, just west of where the Madre Fire started a month earlier.

