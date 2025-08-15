Valley fever case rising in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties

August 15, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

California health officials report huge increases in valley fever cases in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties from 2023 to 2024, according to the California Department of Public Health.

San Luis Obispo County cases increased 49% from 2023 to 2024:

2023 cases – 56 (though July 31)

2024 cases – 189 (though July 31)

2025 cases – 183 (though July 31)

Santa Barbara County cases increased 80% from 2023 to 2024:

2023 cases – 18 (though July 31)

2024 cases – 70 (though July 31)

2025 cases – 79 (though July 31)

The disease is spread by a fungus that grows naturally in portions of Arizona and California. In the past, most cases of Valley Fever were found in the Central Valley.

Most people who breathe in the spores develop no symptoms at all. Others, about 40%, develop flu-like symptoms including cough, congestion, fever, fatigue, body aches and headaches that can last a month or more. Valley Fever can lead to severe pneumonia, meningitis and death.

The Mayo Clinic’s website advises people in areas with the spores to be aware of the symptoms. With treatment at the first sign of symptoms, most people will recover without problems.

