Teen crushes golf tournament at Hunter Ranch in Paso Robles

August 15, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A 13-year-old won her first American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) championship tournament on Thursday at the Hunter Ranch Golf Course in Paso Robles.

Kelly Zhang from Hillsborough, California claimed the girl’s title finishing 10-under-par. Richard Ding, 14, from Pleasanton, California won the boy’s title finishing seven-under-par. Ding has won back to back championships.

There were a total of 78 gofers from 12 to 17 years old, some from overseas, competing in the championship tournament.

Since its inception in 2003, the AJGA has provided over $7.7 million to young golfers through its Achieving Competitive Excellence Grant, resulting in over 10,000 playing opportunities and over $15 million in college golf scholarships, according to the AJGA.

