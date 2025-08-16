Gifford Fire nearly 70% contained, 132,605 acres burned

August 15, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

There was no increase in the acreage burned by the Gifford Fire on Friday. The fire is currently 69% containment.

Burning in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, the fire has scorched 132,605 acres, destroyed five structures and injured 12 people, according to the Friday evening update.

“Southwesterly winds helped firefighters today by pushing any active fire back toward areas that had already burned on the northwest side of the Garcia Wilderness,” according to the evening update. “Tonight, crews will reinforce the existing containment lines.”

The fire is threatening 1,399 structures. There are 4,789 firefighters and other personnel battling the fire.

There have been several downgrades and cancellations of evacuations in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Check here for current evacuations.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Aug. 1, a caller reported four small fires burning along Highway 166 about 30 miles northeast of Santa Maria, just west of where the Madre Fire started a month earlier.

Current road closures include:

Pozo Road from Las Pilitas Road to Red Hill Road

River Road from Parkhill Road to Pozo Road

Parkhill Road from River Road to Pozo Road

Avenales Ranch Road from Pozo Road to the south end

Santa Margarita Lake Road

Hi Mountain Road

