Deputies arrest man brandishing a machete in Santa Maria
September 10, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies arrested a man brandishing a machete following a five-hour standoff in Santa Maria on Tuesday, the suspect’s second arrest in less than three months.
Shortly after 10 a.m., deputies responded to the 400-block of Ray Road for reports of a man brandishing and threatening a victim with a machete. When deputies arrived, the suspect, 48-year-old Nazario Gonzalez Abrego of Santa Maria, retreated into a residence and refused to come out.
As a precaution, deputies evacuated nearby residents.
For several hours, deputies worked to negotiate a peaceful resolution; however, the suspect refused to comply.
Shortly after 3 p.m., deputies deployed chemical agents and then arrested the suspect. Gonzalez Abrego was booked at the Northern Branch Jail on unlisted charges, with his bail set at $80,000.
On June 22, officers arrested Gonzalez Abrego for assault with a deadly weapon and intoxicated in public.
