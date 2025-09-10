Emails expose supervisor Paulding’s involvement in Nipomo battery storage facility

September 10, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

In the aftermath of a battery fire in Moss Landing, concerned Nipomo residents voiced safety concerns earlier this year regarding a Caballero battery storage project in their neighborhood. San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Jimmy Paulding responded saying he was not aware of the project, a statement contradicted by recently released emails.

Not only was Paulding aware of the project, working with the developer, his office pushed county staff to provide permits before the developer complied with “fire and life safety measures.”

The San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission approved the project with conditions of approval on June 22, 2023, including condition 40.

“Fire Safety 40. Prior to occupancy or final inspection, whichever occurs first, the applicant shall obtain final inspection and approval from CAL FIRE/County Fire of all required fire and life safety measures,” according to the conditions of approval.

Several Nipomo residents contacted Paulding with concerns about the battery storage project in Aug, 2023. Paulding’s office then sent questions to county staff regarding the progress of the project.

On Oct. 18, 2024, Paulding’s office sent an email to Trevor Keith, the planning department director, asking if the project was on hold because it had not met the fire safety condition.

“Also, we’ve heard that the Caballero project is facing some delay from going online that may be Cal Fire related,” according to an email from Paulding’s office. “Do you have any information on that, or should we reach out to Cal Fire directly?”

Keith told Pauling’s office to reach out to Cal Fire and Ben Dore with the SLO County Counsel Office.

An attorney for the project, Christopher Guillen, emailed Paulding on Oct. 21, thanking him “for the quick call back and attention to this matter.”

On Oct. 22, 2024, Paulding’s assistant emailed Guillen to tell him that Paulding had met with Cal Fire and County Counsel to discuss the Caballero battery storage project and that county counsel would “follow up shortly with some options for you to review and consider.”

On Nov. 8, 2024, “a memorandum of understanding regarding compliance with condition # 40 in Caballero BESS project conditional use permit,” was signed by SLO County Fire, the County Planning Department and the developer.

The memorandum noted that even though the Planning Commission had approved the project in June 2023, it had not received final approval of all “required and life safety measures,” as required by condition of approval 40. The memorandum of understanding allowed the project to begin operations without complying to condition 40.

“Upon Caballero satisfying all outstanding conditions other than condition of approval no. 40, …, the County Department of Planning and Building and County Fire shall sign off on the conditional use permit condition of approval no. 40, and issue the operational permit required …, such that Caballero may commence operations of the project on or before Dec. 13, 2024,” according to the memorandum of understanding.

On Jan. 16, a fire broke out at the 300-megawatt battery storage facility in Moss Landing. It took days to get the fire extinguished, leading multiple Nipomo residents to question the lack of public awareness regarding the Caballero project.

Nipomo residents voiced concerns over fire safety and a lack of public awareness of the 100 megawatt battery Caballero Energy Storage facility. Caballero Energy Storage is slated to provide enough energy to power over 100,000 homes for up to four hours daily during peak electricity demand periods.

Paulding responded to concerns regarding Caballero Energy Storage on the Dave Congalton radio show on Feb. 19, arguing he was largely unaware of the project, though he did agree that there should have been more public outreach.

“It wasn’t even on my radar,” Paulding told Congalton. “I wasn’t involved at all.”

Paulding did not respond to a CalCoastnews request for comment.

