Four people injured in two-car crash north of Paso Robles
September 15, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Four people suffered injuries in a two-car crash north of Paso Robles on Highway 101 on Sunday evening, according to the CHP.
Shortly before 6:20 p.m., 55-year-old Alvero Rojas was driving a Mercedes van northbound on Highway 101 while 81-year-old Louie Carreon was headed southbound in a Lincoln Town Car. Carreon then turned in front of Rojas at the Exline Road intersection.
Rojas swerved, but was unable to avoid the collision.
Carreon and his two elderly female passengers were transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo for treatment of major injuries. Rojas suffered minor injuries related to bruising from his seatbelt.
Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
