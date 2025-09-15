Nearly 4,000 PG&E customers lose power, Cuesta College closed

September 15, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Nearly 4,000 PG&E customers lost power from rural San Luis Obispo to Morro Bay on Monday morning, including Cuesta College which temporarily closed.

The unplanned outage impacted 3,729 PG&E customers. PG&E crews shut off the power shortly before 9 a.m. to safely make an urgent repair.

Power has since been restored to all but 72 PG&E customers.

Shortly after 11 a.m., power went out for 282 PG&E customers in rural Templeton in another unplanned outage. Their power is expected to be restored by 6:15 p.m.

