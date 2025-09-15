Nearly 4,000 PG&E customers lose power, Cuesta College closed
September 15, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Nearly 4,000 PG&E customers lost power from rural San Luis Obispo to Morro Bay on Monday morning, including Cuesta College which temporarily closed.
The unplanned outage impacted 3,729 PG&E customers. PG&E crews shut off the power shortly before 9 a.m. to safely make an urgent repair.
Power has since been restored to all but 72 PG&E customers.
Shortly after 11 a.m., power went out for 282 PG&E customers in rural Templeton in another unplanned outage. Their power is expected to be restored by 6:15 p.m.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines