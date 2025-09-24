Judge questions murder suspect’s competency to stand trial

September 24, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

During a hearing on Tuesday, a judge questioned the competency of the 35-year-old man who stabbed two of his former Arroyo Grande neighbors killing one last week.

On the evening of Sept. 17, Fritz Schnoor broke into Joseph and Cynthia Giambalvo’s home, stabbed the husband and wife and then headed to another former neighbor’s home. Cynthia Giambalvo, 74, later died from her injuries.

Arroyo Grande police officers arrested Schnoor, who currently lives in Oceano, and booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail. He is facing charges of murder, attempted murder and burglary.

San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Barry LaBarbera voiced concerns that Schnoor is not mentally competent to stand trial.

On Feb. 5, 2019, a judge approved a request to place Schnoor under public guardianship through San Luis Obispo County. Three and a half years later, a judge granted Schnoor’s mother conservatorship of her son, and he was removed from public guardianship.

Wearing all black, Schnoor would walk around a neighboring block for hours each day, according to a neighbor to his home in Oceano.

On Sept. 8, Schnoor headed out for his walk, but this time he was naked, a neighbor said. Neighbors called 911 and for a time Schnoor was not seen in the neighborhood.

During his frequent stays at the San Luis Obispo County Psychiatric Health Facility, Schnoor rarely spoke, but when he did it was often to discuss his plan to kill the Giambalvos, according to a mental health worker.

Schnoor is scheduled for another hearing on Oct. 21.

