Lightning, rain, and power outages in San Luis Obispo County

September 24, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County’s first storm of the season provided an incredible lightning display, more than a half inch of rain in some areas, and seven power outages impacting more than 3,000 PG&E customers.

As the storm moved in on Tuesday evening, lightning strikes lit up the coastline. Portions of rural Morro Bay recorded .66 of an inch of rain.

The storm knocked out power for residents along the Monterey County Line near Lake Nacimiento where 2,586 PG&E customers lost power at 3:30 a.m. Their power is slated to be restored in the early morning.

Additional power outages occurred in San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo and Paso Robles.

