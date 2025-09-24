Paso Robles councilman orders city officials to cease and desist

September 24, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

In response to Paso Robles city officials’ latest mudslinging campaign, an attorney for Councilman Chris Bausch sent a cease and desist letter to the city over allegations of wrongdoing and misinformation from Mayor John Hamon and city attorney Elizabeth Hull.

At the end of Paso Robles City Council Sept. 16 meeting, Hamon asked Hull to discuss the Tribune’s settlement agreement. Hull then blamed Bausch for the financial loss to the city.

Hamon went a step further, blaming Bausch for both a settlement with former city manager Ty Lewis and the cost to the city over a records request lawsuit filed by the Tribune.

The settlement agreement between the Tribune, the City of Paso Robles and Councilman Bausch says that Bausch “at all times acting in good faith and upon the advice of counsel and anticipating a settlement agreement between Ty Lewis, the City and Bausch.” Even though the city attorney signed the settlement agreement, it appears her office included contradictory information in the case management statement.

The Tribune began filing multiple records requests in Oct. 2024, after learning former Paso Robles City Manager Ty Lewis had filed a claim alleging a conspiracy against him. Over the next four months, Tribune reporters sent Bausch 19 records requests while repeatedly supporting Lewis’ claim. On Jan. 24, Bausch began providing records.

On March 10, the Tribune filed a lawsuit against Bausch contending he should have immediately complied with its reporters’public records requests. The lawsuit also claimed the city had failed to turn over some documents.

The Tribune proposed a settlement agreement that required the City of Paso Robles to pay $250,000 to the Tribune’s attorney and $27,000 for reimbursement of Bausch’s attorney fees.

Bausch’s cease and desist letter demands the city immediately withdraw and correct the “false statement in the case management statement” and to stop distributing false information.

Bausch’s cease and desist letter

“As you know, we represent Council Member Chris Bausch. We hereby demand that you cease and desist any and all false statements concerning my client.

“The evidence in this matter is clear that our client worked tirelessly and in good faith to respond to multiple Public Records Act (“PRA”) requests. He even requested sufficient time to respond to the many requests, recognizing-as Derek Cole, one of the foremost experts in the field, has noted “it sometimes takes weeks-even a few months-to respond to requests.”

“In this case, our client conducted over seven hundred searches of his personal devices by May 9, 2025 and attempted delivery of over 550 emails and 3,200 text messages to the Tribune, but instead delivered to them to the City arising from the City’s objection in open Court to Bausch sending records to the Tribune first.

“Rather than defend and indemnify its council member from the beginning, the City Attorney improperly directed council member Bausch to sign a declaration falsely stating that all documents had been produced, instead of seeking additional time from the Tribune.

“The City’s subsequent decision to settle the matter and pay $27,000 in attorneys’ fees, which represents all fees incurred by him, exonerates our client and further demonstrates that it was the City Attorney- not my client-who acted contrary to law.

“We learned yesterday that the Case Management Statement prepared by the City and which was supposed to be joint and impartial, falsely asserts that “Council Member Bausch did not fully comply with his legal responsibility.” This statement is not only inaccurate but directly contradicted by the parties’ executed Settlement Agreement, which affirms “Bausch … was at all times acting in good faith and upon the advice of counsel and anticipating a settlement agreement between Ty Lewis, the City and Bausch.”

“The false statement in the Case Management Statement must be immediately withdrawn and corrected.

“In light of the following, we demand that you immediately refrain from making, publishing, or filing any statements that misrepresent the terms of the settlement or the facts underlying this matter. Again, the City agreed to pay all attorneys’ fees and costs incurred on behalf of our client, which exonerates him and confirms that he acted in good faith and upon the advice of counsel.

“Any attempt to distort these facts, including suggesting that our client failed to meet his legal responsibilities, is misleading, contrary to the record, and will be treated as a deliberate misrepresentation. Continued misstatements will expose both the Tribune and the City to liability for defamation, sanctions, and other appropriate remedies.

“Our client reserves all rights and claims arising from the Settlement Agreement and those public statements recently made concerning the same. We reassert our demand that the entirety of the Ty Lewis investigation report be released immediately.”

