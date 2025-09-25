SLO County deputies seek help finding missing woman

September 25, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 50-year-old woman.

On Sept. 13, the department began investigation the disappearance, which was under suspicious circumstances, of Isabel LucasVelasco of Coalinga. She was known to be in San Luis Obispo County on Sept. 12.

Deputies describe LucasVelasco as 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 145 pounds.

Investigators ask anyone with information about LucasVelasco to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (805) 781-4500.

