SLO County deputies seek help finding missing woman
September 25, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 50-year-old woman.
On Sept. 13, the department began investigation the disappearance, which was under suspicious circumstances, of Isabel LucasVelasco of Coalinga. She was known to be in San Luis Obispo County on Sept. 12.
Deputies describe LucasVelasco as 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 145 pounds.
Investigators ask anyone with information about LucasVelasco to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (805) 781-4500.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines