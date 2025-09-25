Deputies arrest Goleta domestic violence suspect, seize firearms cache

September 25, 2025

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Following an hours-long standoff in Goleta on Monday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man wanted for domestic violence, then seized numerous firearms, as well as thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Shortly before 6 a.m., a 911 caller reported that her partner, 41-year-old Patrick Kennedy, threatened to kill her. The woman fled from a home located in the 6200 block of Avenida Gorrion before calling 911, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at the property and attempted to contact Kennedy. The suspect refused to come to the door and instead spoke with deputies through his Ring doorbell camera.

In the hours that followed, investigators learned that Kennedy had spent the night handling his firearms, then later walked around the neighborhood wearing a ski mask. Deputies also discovered that Kennedy had made repeated and specific threats to kill his partner.

Additionally, investigators learned Kennedy had recently threatened a neighbor with a replica hand grenade and was known to keep loaded firearms both inside his home and in the glove box of his vehicle.

At about 1 p.m., Kennedy walked out of his home. He was uncooperative with deputies, but they eventually managed to take him into custody.

Later in the afternoon, a judge authorized a search warrant for Kennedy’s home. Deputies confiscated 10 rifles, one shotgun, four pistols and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Deputies booked Kennedy at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on charges of assault by strangulation, false imprisonment, domestic battery causing injury, criminal threats, felony child endangerment and brandishing a firearm. Kennedy is being held with an enhanced bail of $500,000.

