SLO County gas prices rise slightly, find lowest costs

September 28, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County rose one cent last week to $4.93 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas remained unchanged at $4.65. Nationally, gas prices dropped five cents to $3.13 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the sixth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.87. Sutter County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.32 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.29 Lucky 7 – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.33 Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.35 USA Gasoline – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.35 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.37 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.37 Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.39 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.39 Katch-Go Petroleum – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.47 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.49

