Atascadero officer rescues infant, parents thankful
October 24, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
An Atascadero police officers saved an infant who was discolored and not breathing on Wednesday evening. The parents brought the 10-day-old baby to the police department to thank officer Alan Hurst on Thursday.
Shortly after 5 p.m., the parents called 911 to report their infant was not breathing.
Hurst arrived on scene just two minutes after being dispatched. He found the baby not breathing and discolored, and immediately began life-saving measures. Beacause of the officer’s actions, the infant began breathing on their own before being transported to a local hospital as a precaution.
“Today, seeing the baby healthy and smiling was the best possible outcome—and a reminder of why we do what we do,” the department posted on Facebook.
“Please join us in celebrating this happy reunion and recognizing everyone who played a part in this life-saving effort!”
