SLO County student test scores increase, still below pre-pandemic levels

October 23, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

In San Luis Obispo and in California student test scores increased during the 2024-2025 school year, but still lag behind pre-pandemic levels, according to the California Assessment of Student performance and Progress.

In San Luis Obispo County, 54.2% of students met or exceeded English standards, which exceeds the statewide score of 48.2%. In math, 40.75% met or exceeded standards, which also exceeds the state score of 37.3%.

Local school district student percentages meeting or exceeding English and math standards:

Atascadero Unified School District: English 52% – Math 40.1%

Cayucos Elementary School District: English 68.3% – Math 55.7%

Coast Unified School District: English 34.2% – Math 25.5%

Lucia Mar Unified School District: English 55.2% – Math 38.6%

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District: English 43.9% – Math 30%

San Luis Coastal Unified School District: English 67.1% – Math 56.1%

San Miguel Joint Unified School District: English 38.6% – Math 38.1%

Shandon Joint Unified School District: English 33.1% – Math 22.7%

Templeton Unified School District: English 56.8% – Math 38.5%

