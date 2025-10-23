SLO County student test scores increase, still below pre-pandemic levels
October 23, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
In San Luis Obispo and in California student test scores increased during the 2024-2025 school year, but still lag behind pre-pandemic levels, according to the California Assessment of Student performance and Progress.
In San Luis Obispo County, 54.2% of students met or exceeded English standards, which exceeds the statewide score of 48.2%. In math, 40.75% met or exceeded standards, which also exceeds the state score of 37.3%.
Local school district student percentages meeting or exceeding English and math standards:
Atascadero Unified School District: English 52% – Math 40.1%
Cayucos Elementary School District: English 68.3% – Math 55.7%
Coast Unified School District: English 34.2% – Math 25.5%
Lucia Mar Unified School District: English 55.2% – Math 38.6%
Paso Robles Joint Unified School District: English 43.9% – Math 30%
San Luis Coastal Unified School District: English 67.1% – Math 56.1%
San Miguel Joint Unified School District: English 38.6% – Math 38.1%
Shandon Joint Unified School District: English 33.1% – Math 22.7%
Templeton Unified School District: English 56.8% – Math 38.5%
