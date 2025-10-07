Boil water notice for parts of Morro Bay

October 6, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The city of Morro Bay issued a precautionary boil water notice to parts of the city following a water main break caused by a contractor on Monday. Some water customers in the area have experienced low water pressure.

The city provided a map of the impacted areas.

While there is no evidence of contamination, the notice was issued out of an abundance of caution as the city awaits water quality test results. City staff is advising residents and businesses in the affected area to use boiled or bottled water to drink or cook.

Once the city confirms the water is safe to drink, it will inform residents.

