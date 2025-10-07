Boil water notice for parts of Morro Bay
October 6, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The city of Morro Bay issued a precautionary boil water notice to parts of the city following a water main break caused by a contractor on Monday. Some water customers in the area have experienced low water pressure.
The city provided a map of the impacted areas.
While there is no evidence of contamination, the notice was issued out of an abundance of caution as the city awaits water quality test results. City staff is advising residents and businesses in the affected area to use boiled or bottled water to drink or cook.
Once the city confirms the water is safe to drink, it will inform residents.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines