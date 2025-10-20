Coastal Commission approves two more sea walls in SLO County

October 20, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

After years of blocking residents from protecting their properties from erosion, the California Coastal Commission in October gave the green light to homeowners in Pismo Beach and another homeowner in Cayucos to repair or construct seawalls.

Because both of the homes were built before 1977, the year the Coastal Act went into effect, the owners are permitted to protect their properties through repair and construction of seawalls. The commission’s approvals, however, come with costly conditions that appear to favor wealthy homeowners.

During the storms of 2023, the seawall protecting Rick and Tammy Loughead’s home on Naomi Avenue was damaged. In addition, huge waves creating caves underneath their property

On Oct. 10, the California Coastal Commission agreed to allow the Lougheads to repair the seawall and plug the caves while requiring the homeowners to:

Repair and enhancement the Vista Del Mar stairway.

Dedicate a portion of their property for use as a public recreational access easement for public recreational access use in perpetuity.

Dr. Marshall Lewis owns a home on Lucerne Street in Cayucos where cliff erosion is endangering the structure.

Also on Oct. 10, the California Coastal Commission agreed to allow Lewis to build a 45-foot long and 30-to45-foot wide seawall to stop the erosion while requiring him to:

Make repairs and improvements to public coastal beach access staircase at Mannix Avenue.

Dedicate a portion of his property for use as a public recreational access easement for public recreational access use in perpetuity.

After battling for more than two decades to protect his home on the bluffs of Pismo Beach, earlier this year Gary Grossman agreed to pay $548,170 for permission from the California Coastal Commission to repair his seawall.

Grossman is required to pay the funds to Pismo Beach. The city is mandated to use the funds for projects such as beach access, coastal pathways, and park improvements.

