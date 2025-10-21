Suspect crashes into, injures Santa Barbara police officer
October 20, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
A suspected car thief crashed into and injured a Santa Barbara police officer on Saturday evening, police said.
Shortly before 7 p.m., officers were patrolling the 1100 block of Mercedes Lane when an officer spotted a possible stolen vehicle in a parking lot. An officer walked up to the driver’s side window and made contact with 24-year-old Kevin Benitez-Carbajal.
However, the suspect attempted to elude capture by reversing the vehicle out of the parking stall. While backing up, he struck an officer, causing minor injuries.
Another police officer hit Benitez-Carbajal with a taser. After a brief struggle, officers arrested Benitez-Carbajal.
The injured officer was treated at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and then released.
Officers booked Benitez-Carbajal in Santa Barbara County Jail on unidentified charges. His bail is set at $500,000.
