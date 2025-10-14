ICE seeks immigration detainers of men accused of murdering woman in SLO County

October 13, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged immigration detainers against two men in the country illegally who allegedly murdered a 50-year-old woman in San Luis Obispo County in September.

Isabel LucasVelasco of Coalinga was last seen at a job site in rural Arroyo Grande on Sept. 12. Based on suspicious circumstances regarding her disappearance, the SLO County Sheriff’s Office mounted an investigation on Sept. 13.

On Oct. 11, SLO County and Fresno County deputies and rescue teams conducted an extensive search of Highway 198, west of Coalinga, where they located a body believed to be LucasVelasco. The SLO County Sheriff’s Coroner Office is working to confirm the identification.

After an extensive month-long investigation, on Oct. 13, deputies arrested LucasVelasco’s former boyfriend Alejandro SorianoOrtiz, 45, of Coalinga. He faces charges of murder and arson in connection with burning LucasVelasco’s vehicle. He is being held without bail.

SLO County deputies also arrested Alejandro SorianoOrtiz’s 40-year-old brother Celestino SorianoOrtiz of Santa Maria. He is charged with accessory to murder and arson of LucasVelasco’s vehicle. He is also being held without bail.

“We want to thank the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office for their valuable assistance,” Sheriff Ian Parkinson said. ” I also want to highlight the amazing work of our Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit, Special Victim’s Unit, Special Operations Unit, and the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Unit for their tireless dedication to solving this case and giving some closure to Isabel’s family.”

An immigration detainer is a request from ICE that asks local law enforcement to hold an individual for up to 48 hours beyond their scheduled release from jail to allow ICE to take custody. California law restricts when law enforcement can comply, generally requiring a judicial warrant or a conviction for specific crimes before a hold can be placed.

Because we believe the public needs the facts, the truth, CalCoastNews has not put up a paywall because it limits readership. However, we are seeking qualification as a paper of record, which will allow us to publish public notices, this requires 5,000 paid subscribers.

Your subscription will help us to continue investigating and reporting the news.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...