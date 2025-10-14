Most of San Luis Obispo County under tornado warning

October 13, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Residents in western and central areas of San Luis Obispo County including San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles are asked to take cover as severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado are headed to the area on Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

“Take cover now! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows,” the National Weather Service warns. “If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”

A line of thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage extend from 8 miles southwest of Morro Bay to 23 miles southwest of Pismo Beach, moving northeast at 20 mph.

“Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter,” according to the warning. “Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.”

