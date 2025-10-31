Jury finds San Luis Obispo County animal activist guilty of conspiracy

October 31, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A jury on Thursday found a 23-year-old woman with an animal sanctuary in San Luis Obispo County guilty of conspiracy and trespassing after she entered a poultry plant and took four chickens.

Convicted of one felony count of conspiracy and four misdemeanors, Zoe Rosenberg faces up to four and a half years in prison at her sentencing hearing on Dec. 3. Until then, she is out on bail with a GPS monitor and an order to stay away from farms and several named activists.

On June 13, 2023, Rosenberg and several others disguised as workers entered a poultry slaughterhouse north of San Fransisco. They put four chickens into buckets, loaded them into a vehicle, and left Petaluma Poultry.

Rodenberg’s defense attorney wanted to provide evidence that Petaluma Poultry was mistreating animals. The judge denied his request.

Prosecutors argued Rosenberg took the chickens as part of a publicity stunt. They said that Rosenberg snuck into Petaluma Poultry four times and attached GPS devices to 12 delivery vehicles before snatching the chickens.

“This verdict affirms that no one is above the law,” said Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez. “While we respect everyone’s right to free expression, it is unlawful to trespass, disrupt legitimate businesses, and endanger workers and animals in pursuit of a political or social agenda.”

