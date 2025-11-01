Grover Beach cracking down on homeless camping

November 1, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

In an attempt to garner control of homeless camping on public property, the Grover Beach City Council voted on Monday to lower the warning period from 72 to 48 hours that a person needs to move their belongings.

Anyone camping on public property for more than 24 hours could get a warning to move within 48 hours. If the homeless person does not remove their property withing 48 hours, city staff will remove the property, throwing away trash and temporarily storing a person’s property for pickup.

However, the city can remove a campsite without a 48-hour notice when there is probable cause for law enforcement officials to believe that illegal activity, other than camping, is occurring in the area or in the event of an emergency. In cases of danger to human life or safety, the city suggests the campsite should be moved rather than removed.

