Missing Vandenberg Village girl was last seen in August

October 17, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives are continuing to search for 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard of Vandenberg Village, who was reported missing on Oct. 14. Deputies recently confirmed reports the child was last seen in August.

While Melodee’s school originally reported she had failed to attend school for approximately a year, administrators later discovered her mother had registered her for independent schooling in August.

“Lompoc Unified School District deserves credit for recognizing that something wasn’t right, reaching out, and continuing to assist with this investigation,” Lt. Chris Gotschall said. “This important update helps narrow a significant gap in the timeline of when she was last known to be seen and because of that, we’re closer to understanding what happened to Melodee.”

Detectives continue to work to locate Melodee. Her mother, Ashlee Buzzard, has been uncooperative with investigators, and detectives have not received any verified information about Melodee’s current whereabouts.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen Melodee or had any contact with her in the past year to call (805) 681-4150.

