South American theft ring hits Ulta Beauty store in Paso Robles

October 17, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Four members of a South American theft ring are in jail after they stole more than $1,000 in products from the Ulta Beauty store in Paso Robles on Thursday.

A worker at the store on Theatre Drive reported the theft, noting the men had fled the area. With the assistance of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s office, Paso Robles officers located the getaway vehicle.

Officers determined four men in the vehicle were involved in the retail theft. They recovered more than $1,000 of stolen merchandise.

For several years, a South American retail theft ring has targeted Ulta Beauty stores. Officers determined the thieves were part of the theft ring.

Officers booked John Steven, 26, of Los Angeles; Milton Pericoruiz, 28, of Fontana; Christian Duvanpardotirado, 29, of Los Angeles; and Maicol Fabian Pavon, 26, of Los Angeles on charges burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime.

