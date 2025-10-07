People trapped in car during fiery crash near Arroyo Grande

October 7, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

People were trapped in a car during a fiery crash south of Arroyo Grande on Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly before 3 p.m., a vehicle headed northbound on highway 101 near Laetitia Vineyard Drive when it veered of the roadway, traveled 40 feet down an embankment and crashed into vegetation. The fire than burst into flames trapping those inside.

Officers shut down the right lane of northbound Highway 101.

CalCoastNews will provide additional information after it becomes available.

