Two people killed in crash near Arroyo Grande
October 7, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Two people were killed in a fiery crash south of Arroyo Grande on Tuesday afternoon.
Shortly before 3 p.m., a vehicle headed northbound on Highway 101 near Laetitia Vineyard Drive drove off the roadway, traveled 40 feet down an embankment and crashed into vegetation, according to the California Highway Patrol. The vehicle than burst into flames trapping a driver and passenger inside.
It has since been confirmed that two people died from their injuries. Their names are not being released pending notification of their next of kin.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
