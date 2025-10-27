Rescuers recover body from the ocean near Pismo Beach
October 26, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
Rescuers recovered a body from the ocean near Pier Avenue in Pismo Beach on Sunday afternoon.
Shortly after 3:30 p.m., a caller reported a person in the water near the cliffs. Multiple agencies including fire departments, Port San Luis Harbor Patrol, and a CHP helicopter crew worked to find the person.
The CHP helicopter crew reported the body was face down. Harbor patrol and swimmers then brought the person on a boat and unsuccessfully attempted to do CPR.
Officials are not identifying the deceased person at this time.
