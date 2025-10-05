Trump sends California National Guard to Portland, Newsom plans to sue

October 5, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

After a federal judge blocked President Donald Trump’s deployment of the Oregon National Guard, Trump sent 300 California National Guard troops to Portland. Governor Gavin Newsom then vowed to sue the Trump administration.

On Saturday, a federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s deployment of Oregon National Guard troops, saying the administration failed to prove that local law enforcement could not handle immigration-related protests in downtown Portland. Trump then sent troops from California to Portland.

On Sunday, Newsom announced plans to sue Trump over what he called a “breathtaking abuse of power.”

“The Trump Administration is unapologetically attacking the rule of law itself and putting into action their dangerous words — ignoring court orders and treating judges, even those appointed by the president himself, as political opponents,” Newsom said in a statement. “This isn’t about public safety, it’s about power. The commander-in-chief is using the U.S. military as a political weapon against American citizens.”

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...