Atascadero officers arrest five more suspects of alleged assault

November 2, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Atascadero Police Department detectives recently arrested five more suspects regarding a gang-related assault and robbery that occurred earlier this year at the Centennial Bridge.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Aug. 30, department staff observed a fight in progress on live surveillance cameras in the Centennial Bridge area. Officers arrived within moments, prompting several suspects to flee.

Officers determined the suspects assaulted a victim with a bottle and stole their shoes. Detectives later determined the incident was a gang-related altercation.

In the weeks following the incident, detectives arrested two juveniles for their involvement, and a third suspect was later taken into custody following a separate gang-related fight that occurred on the Atascadero High School campus.

Over the following months, detectives continued working to identify additional suspects associated with the case. On Oct. 30, Atascadero Police detectives, assisted by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, executed search warrants in Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, and Santa Maria.

Detectives arrested the following individuals:

Vaughn Elias Whipple,18, of Arroyo Grande, arrested for assault with a deadly weapon likely to cause great bodily injury and conspiracy.

Kira Kaitlyn Westfall,18, of Nipomo, arrested for conspiracy.

In addition, three juvenile males, ages 14, 16, and 16, were also taken into custody for their involvement in the case. During the search warrant operations, detectives recovered gang-related evidence and other items directly linked to the investigation.

In total, seven arrests have now been made in connection with the Aug. 30 assault, with an eighth related arrest stemming from the fight at Atascadero High School.

Police Chief Dan Suttles commended the detectives for their persistence.

“This case demonstrates the kind of steady, behind-the-scenes work our detectives do every day, Suttles said. “Today’s results send a clear message, if you come to Atascadero to commit crimes, we will find you, and we will hold you accountable.”

The Atascadero Police Department wishes to thank the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office for their partnership and assistance in this investigation.

