San Luis Obispo County developer hit with a $1.3 million judgment

November 2, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

In a scheme rife with fraud, San Luis Obispo attorney John Belsher and his partner Ryan Petetit-Wright allegedly swindled a partner through a double escrow. The partner, Taylor Judkins, filed a lawsuit, Belsher settled, and the court last month ordered Petetit-Wright to pay a $1,347,264 judgment, according to the Oct. 23 court order.

The lawsuit, filed in 2020 by Judkins’ attorney Jay Raftery Jr., accused Belsher and Petetit-Wright of fraud, misrepresentation, breach of fiduciary duty and breach of a promissory note. Belsher, Petetit-Wright and their PB Companies drew in multiple commercial lenders and private parties to invest in their projects, leading to a handful of lawsuits for alleged financial misdeeds.

In 2015, Belsher, Petetit-Wright and Judkins forged a partnership, Marsh-Higuera LLC, which purchased buildings at 486 Marsh Street and 545 Higuera Street. While in escrow to purchase the two properties from Coast National Bank, Belsher and Petetit-Wright solicited Judkins to invest $1 million and become a partner in the limited liability company allegedly in escrow to purchase the properties from the bank for $4 million.

However, Belsher and Petetit-Wright had created two companies: Marsh-Higuera LLC and Higuera/Coast LLC. Belsher and Petetit-Wright had misrepresented “that Marsh-Higuera LLC was purchasing the properties directly from Coast National Bank,” according to the lawsuit.

On July 31, 2015, Higuera/Coast LLC purchased the properties from Coast National Bank for $3.3 million and concurrently sold the properties to Marsh-Higuera LLC for $4 million.

In addition, Judkins accused Belsher and Petetit-Wright of fraudulently leasing out the building at 545 Higuera Street and then collecting more than $250,000 in rent.

On Sept. 30, 2015, Petetit-Wright, who had no ownership in Marsh-Higuera LLC, leased the building at 545 Higuera Street to Mosaic Business Services for $7,875 a month. Payments were sent to PB Companies, according to court records.

Without Judkins’ knowledge, Belsher filed a statement of information with the California Secretary of State listing PB Companies as Marsh-Higuera LLC’s manager, even though PB Companies is not a manager or an owner of Marsh-Higuera LLC.

Despite having multiple bankruptcies, tax liens and lawsuits accusing the pair of fraud, for years Belsher and Petetit-Wright appeared to be enjoying the high life. They regularly rented private jets, attended national sports events and traveled overseas, while unable to pay investors.

FBI agents arrested Petetit-Wright on Oct. 30, 2023 on a three-count indictment charging him with conspiracy, falsification of records and obstruction of justice. Belsher, who has not been arrested, is listed as a co-conspirator, according to court records.

In Sept. 2023, Belsher and PB Companies settled with Judkins.

In Sept. 2024, Petetit-Wright admitted conspiring with Belsher and former San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill to deprive local citizens of honest services through a pay-to-play scheme. Petetit-Wright pleaded guilty to one criminal count: conspiracy. He was sentenced to five years in prison that he is serving at the Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...