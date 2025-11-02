SLO County gas prices rise following fire, find lowest costs

November 2, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Following a warning that a fire at a California refinery in October would lead to a spike in gas prices, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County rose five cents last week to $4.91 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose six cents to $4.65. Nationally, gas prices fell two cents to $3.03 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the seventh highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.81. Tehama County boasts the lowest average cost at $4.25 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.29 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.33 USA Gasoline – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.35 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.37 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.41 Gill’s Liquor – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.41 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.41 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.43 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $4.45 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $4.45

