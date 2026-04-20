Wildfire burns 38 acres in California Valley
April 20, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
A wildfire burning in the California Valley in rural San Luis Obispo County has burned 38 acres and is 40% contained on Monday morning.
Shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday, a caller reported a 20 acre fire burning off Highway 58 near California Trail. Firefighters worked through the night to stop forward progress of the blaze.
There were no injuries or structures burned in what has been dubbed the Helios Fire.
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