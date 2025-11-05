SLO police seek help identifying want-to-be burglars who damaged store

November 4, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying the people who attempted to burglarize a store on Sunday.

Shortly before 4 a.m., the driver of a truck attempted to break into Art’s Cyclery by ramming into the front. While nothing was stolen, the damage to the property was extensive.

Security footage shows people from the truck trying to enter the store, but they are stopped by a gate.

Officers ask anyone who can identify the truck to call Officer J. Ares at (805) 594-8078 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867.

