Dan Blackburn’s book acquired by Simon and Schuster

November 27, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A best-selling book by CalCoastNews’ co-founder, Daniel Blackburn, has been acquired for digital distribution by Simon and Schuster, one of the “Big Five” publishers, third largest in the world.

Blackburn was the sole reporter to interview Dorothea Puente, a rare female serial killer who was the central figure in Blackburn’s book, “Human Harvest: The Sacramento Murder Story.”

Simon and Schuster acquired distribution rights to the book from the publisher, GK Darby of Garrett County Press, and it now is available on Simon and Schuster’s website.

Puente contacted Blackburn repeatedly after her arrest, irritated, she said, by her lawyers‘ order to refrain from contacting any media. Blackburn’s recordings of her subsequent conversations resulted in a subpoena from her defense to turn over his recordings, notes and other documents.

Blackburn refused, and a Sacramento County Superior Court judge agreed, ruling he was protected under California’s reporters’ shield law.

As a result, Blackburn is the only adjudicated journalist in California.

“This a real honor,” said Blackburn of the Simon and Schuster acquisition. “Dorothea’s story is an eye-opener for anyone who has loved ones in the care of others. Not every caregiver cares,” he said.

The book was originally published in hardcover and softcover, and was a Book-of-the-Month selection.

