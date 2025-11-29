FBI warns of scam calls and texts from phony financial institutions

November 29, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The FBI is warning the public of scam calls, texts, and emails that impersonate financial institutions in attempts to pilfer accounts, according to the Nov. 25 FBI warning.

Since Jan. 1, over 5,000 residents reported more than $262 million in losses because of the scam. Cyber criminals usually gain access to accounts through texts, calls, and emails — or through fraudulent websites.

As part of the scheme, cyber criminals manipulate account holders into giving away their login credentials, including multi-factor authentication codes or one-time passcodes, by impersonating a financial institution employee, customer support, or technical support personnel.

Once the impersonators have access and control of the accounts, the cyber criminals quickly empty the accounts.

Protect your accounts:

Do not share personal information like schools attended, pets name or birth dates online.

Monitor your financial accounts for irregularities.

Use unique complex passwords.

Avoid false sites, use bookmarks for navigating to financial institution websites.

