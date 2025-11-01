Huge power outage in Nipomo
November 1, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
An unplanned outage in Nipomo has left 6,028 PG&E customers without power on Saturday afternoon.
Shortly after 12:20 p.m., the power went out from west of Highway 101 past the Monarch Dunes Golf Club. PG&E is working to find the cause of the outage.
PG&E estimates power will be restored by 5:30 p.m.
