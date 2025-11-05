High surf advisory for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara counties
November 5, 2025
By KAREN VELIE
The National Weather Service issued high surf advisories for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties for Wednesday at noon, with waves up to 18 feet high expected along the coastline, through Saturday evening. On Thursday, the counties are also under a coastal flood advisory from 4 a.m. on Thursday through 2 p.m. on Friday.
There is a high risk for breaking waves at the Morro Bay Harbor entrance and flooding at Oceano Dunes State Park. The risk is increased during high tide expected to occur from 7 a.m to 11 a.m.
“Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers,” according to the National Weather Service. “Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks.”
The National Weather Service warns people to take actions to protect flood-prone property. In addition, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.
