Lompoc City Council member charged with theft of city funds

November 20, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

A Lompoc City Council member is facing eight felony counts which include theft of public funds, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Stephen “Steve” Bridge was elected in 2024. His alleged criminal behavior occurred from Feb. 2024 to June 2025.

The charges include forgery, identity theft, grand theft by embezzlement, and fraudulent use of a contractor’s license number.

Prosecutors accuse Bridge of grand theft of nearly $10,000 from the city. He is also facing allegations he forged invoices, including one purportedly from Turner Construction to Certain Sparks.

Steve Bridge’s son, Lompoc Planning Commissioner Brandon Bridge, runs Certain Sparks Music.

The councilman’s arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 4.

