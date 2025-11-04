Pismo Beach police cite four people for illegal clamming

November 3, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Pismo Beach police officers cited four people on Friday for illegal clamming. Cal Fire personnel reported the illicit activity.

While one person had a fishing license, all four of those cited were digging up undersized clams.

Officers recovered 93 undersized Pismo clams. The officers then reburied the clams.

Pismo Beach police say taking more than 10 legal-sized clams or any number of undersized clams carries a fine of approximately $170 per clam. The fee for not having a license is $500.

“We appreciate the vigilance of the CalFire personnel who reported the violations,” police posted on Facebook. “Let’s continue working together to protect our coastal resources by preserving our beaches and marine life.”

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...