Will Morro Bay and Los Osos merge fire and emergency medical services?

November 10, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The Morro Bay City Council plans to vote on Tuesday to create a subcommittee to look into the feasibility of sharing fire and emergency medical services with Los Osos, according to the Morro Bay City Council agenda.

For more than two decades, the Los Osos Community Services District has contracted with Cal Fire for essential services. However, recent sharp increases in costs prompted Los Osos directors to

send a letter to Morro Bay proposing sharing services to reduce costs.

“One promising strategy is a partnership with a neighboring agency,” according to the Sept. 19 Los Osos CSD letter. “The City of Morro Bay, as our closest neighbor, represents the most logical and mutually beneficial partner for a shared approach to fire protection and EMS.”

The letter suggests benefits for both Morro Bay and Los Osos CSD:

• Greater local control over operations and standards

• Increased operational flexibility

• Collaborative staff scheduling to maximize coverage and efficiency

• Opportunities for service level enhancements for both agencies

The Morro Bay City Council will vote on whether or not to create a subcommittee to look into sharing services on Tuesday.

