Woods Humane Society temporarily waves adoption fees for felines

November 22, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Black Friday comes early for cats and kittens at Woods Humane Society this year.

Hosting the cutest Black Friday sale this season, Woods Humane Society announced it will waive adoption fees for cats and kittens from Nov. 21 through Nov. 25. Adoption fees for cats and kittens, which typically range from $65 to $150 at Woods, will be waived for this five-day event.

“We hope this event will increase awareness about cats in need, reduce barriers to adoption, and help our feline friends find their families in advance of the holiday season,” said Woods CEO Emily L’Heureux.

Woods’ shelter locations in Atascadero and San Luis Obispo have a total of 34 cats currently available for adoption, including five kittens, with more felines coming in each day. In order to make necessary shelter repairs and improvements in its North County location over the Thanksgiving holiday, they hope to clear the cattery.

For more information or to view available animals, visit Woods’ website or call (805) 543-9316.

