ICE issues detainer for inmate accused of drug, sex crimes in San Luis Obispo

November 22, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) this week issued an immigration detainer against a man in the country illegally who allegedly dealt drugs and attempted to sexually assault a minor on the grounds of a church in San Luis Obispo.

In August, 21-year-old Arturo Rodriguez Reyna allegedly met with a girl under 16 years of age at Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa in order to sell or trade methamphetamine, according to court records. The meeting also included plans for the girl to expose her genitals to Reyna.

Following their meeting, the girl sought medical treatment at a local facility because of a reaction to the narcotics, which resulted in a police investigation.

During their investigation, SLO police detectives discovered that Reyna had contacted several girls under the age of 16 through text messages and various social media platforms, offering to give or sell narcotics to them. Reyna actively encouraged the minors to use cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana, and attempted to sexually assault one of the victims.

Detectives have identified a second underage victim.

On Nov. 18, detectives served a search warrant at Reyna’s residence at 1393 Diablo Drive in San Luis Obispo. During the search, detectives located evidence related to the crimes. Several firearms were seized, including an unregistered and illegally modified AR-15 style rifle.

Officers arrested two other residents at Reyna’s home for narcotics and weapons violations, including 46-year-old Mike Estrada, a supervisor at Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant. He is facing a felony charge of possessing an assault rifle and a misdemeanor charge of possessing a firearm without a serial number. He is no longer in custody.

Tracy Estrada, 44, is charged with one felony count of possessing a controlled substances while simultaneously armed with a loaded firearm. She is no longer in custody.

Officers arrested Reyna and booked him in SLO County Jail on charges that include meeting a minor to commit a lewd act, providing narcotics to a minor, encouraging a minor to use narcotics, possession of narcotics for sale, sending explicit content to a minor and driving without a license.

On Friday, Reyna pleaded not guilty to all charges during his arraignment in which he spoke through a translator. Reyna remains in custody with his bail set at $379,000.

He is scheduled for a bail reduction hearing on Dec. 9.

An immigration detainer is a request from ICE that asks local law enforcement to hold an individual for up to 48 hours beyond their scheduled release from jail to allow ICE to take custody. California law restricts when law enforcement can comply, generally requiring a judicial warrant or a conviction for specific crimes before a hold can be placed.

