Delivery truck slams into tree in downtown San Luis Obispo
March 16, 2026
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A delivery truck slammed into a tree in downtown San Luis Obispo on Monday morning.
The driver of the truck tried to move out of the way of oncoming traffic but hit a tree on Osos Street near Higuera Street, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. The collision damaged the box of the truck.
No one suffered injuries as a result of the crash.
Officers determined neither alcohol nor drugs factored into the collision.
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