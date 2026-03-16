Delivery truck slams into tree in downtown San Luis Obispo

March 16, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A delivery truck slammed into a tree in downtown San Luis Obispo on Monday morning.

The driver of the truck tried to move out of the way of oncoming traffic but hit a tree on Osos Street near Higuera Street, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. The collision damaged the box of the truck.

No one suffered injuries as a result of the crash.

Officers determined neither alcohol nor drugs factored into the collision.

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