Hazmat crews respond to incident at blood bank in San Luis Obispo

March 16, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Emergency crew responded to the Vitalant Blood Donation Center in San Luis Obispo for a hazmat incident on Monday Morning.

At 10 a.m., a caller reported the hazmat situation at the blood bank located at 4119 Broad Street. Police and firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

The police department then closed access to the blood bank’s parking lot. At least one crew remains at the scene.

CalCoastNews will provide further information after it becomes available.

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