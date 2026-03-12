Did crude oil seeping from the ground close a road in Santa Maria?

March 12, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

California Highway Patrol officers closed a road in rural Santa Maria after a thick oil like substance covered part of the roadway on Thursday morning, officers said.

Officers closed Orcutt Garey Road between Dominion Road and Foxen Canyon Road in an area southeast of Santa Maria. A thick petroleum-like substance had surfaced across the roadway.

Santa Barbara County crews are assessing the situation. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...