Did crude oil seeping from the ground close a road in Santa Maria?
March 12, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
California Highway Patrol officers closed a road in rural Santa Maria after a thick oil like substance covered part of the roadway on Thursday morning, officers said.
Officers closed Orcutt Garey Road between Dominion Road and Foxen Canyon Road in an area southeast of Santa Maria. A thick petroleum-like substance had surfaced across the roadway.
Santa Barbara County crews are assessing the situation. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines