Goleta couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Cambria

March 12, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A couple from Goleta died last month from carbon monoxide poisoning while staying at a residence in Cambria, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. The carbon monoxide detector located in their room had been disconnected.

Their deaths are ruled as accidental.

John Ruskey, 53, and Kristen Ruskey, 49, owned Good Land Organics, a fruit and coffee farm on Farren Road in rural Goleta. The couple had three children.

A GoFundMe was set up for the couple’s three children: 19-year-old Kasurina and 16-year-old twins Sean and Aiden. The fund has raised $177,840.

